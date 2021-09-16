New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday lavished praise on Virat Kohli after the India skipper decided to step down as T20I captain post the 2021 World Cup.

Former India skipper Ganguly termed Kohli a "true asset" for Indian cricket and said the decision has been made keeping in mind the future roadmap.

"Virat has been a true asset for Indian Cricket and has led with aplomb. He is one of the most successful captains in all the formats," Ganguly said in a BCCI statement.

"The decision has been made keeping in mind the future roadmap. We thank Virat for his tremendous performance as the T20I captain. We wish him all the best for the upcoming World Cup and beyond and hope that he continues to score plenty of runs for India," he added.

Kohli will continue to be available for selection for the T20 format post the upcoming ICC event in 2021, which is hosted by the BCCI in UAE and Oman.

Kohli said he arrived at his decision after discussing with head coach Ravi Shastri and opening batsman Rohit Sharma.

"Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October," said Kohli in a statement.

Kohli captained India in 45 T20Is with the side winning 27 out of those. India only lost 14 T20Is under Kohli captaincy while two games were tied and two matches had no results. (ANI)

