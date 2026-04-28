Sports News | Defending Champions PSG, Bayern Munich Lock Horns in High-octane UEFA Champions League Semifinal

Paris [France], April 26 (ANI): The defending champions, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take on six-time champions Bayern Munich in a high-octane semifinal leg one clash of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

PSG is coming into the match after a 4-0 win over Liverpool in the quarterfinals, while Bayern are brimming with confidence after having eliminated the 15-time champions Real Madrid by 6-4 on aggregate in the quarters.

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Both teams have played an ultra-attacking style of football this season, with 38 goals each this season, the most for any club. However, the defending champions could face a hard time overcoming the German giants, who had beaten them 2-1 on match-day four earlier in the tournament, making it five victories on the trot against the French side.

But, PSG faced a similar situation last season as the Luis Enrique-managed side was beaten 2-0 early in the tournament, but came back with a vengeance to overcome the Gunners 3-1 on aggregate during the semifinals.

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There could a big head-to-head duel between Marquinhos, who will level with Roberto Carlos' Brazilian record of 120 appearances in the UEFA Champions League and Harry Kane, who has registered a career-high of 12 Champions League goals in the season already, as per UEFA.

Speaking ahead of the match, PSG coach Enrique said as quoted by UEFA's official website, "Every coach wants to approach the run-in in the best possible conditions. Right now, we are in the semi-finals and all the players are available, apart from Quentin Ndjantou. The magic of the Champions League gives special energy to the players. Everyone wants to be there and makes the most of it."

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Paris Winge also said: "I remember that match [the league phase defeat], we did not play as well as them, but there were also injuries. In the second half, we showed that we were capable of anything and of beating them, but we did not score the goals we needed."

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany also said, "We have already won at the Bernabeu this year [against Real Madrid] and won in Paris. Paris is obviously still the Champions League holders, but if any team can take on this challenge, it is us. We know how good Paris are, but we want this game."

Dayot Upamecano, Bayern defender, also said: "It is a big match for us. We are totally focused on our own game. We obviously want to win here. PSG have great players and a super squad, but we are totally focused on our game and want to win." (ANI)

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