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Actress Preity Zinta, who is currently riding high on the success of her team, the Punjab Kings’ success at the IPL, has spoken about how she doesn’t want to be tagged as a “trophy”. Preity on Monday treated her fans and followers on X, formerly called Twitter, for a question and answer session titled “#pzchat”. Preity Zinta Hosts Real Life Heroes at Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Match Says ‘Deeply Touched by Their Selfless Acts of Kindness’ (Watch Video)

Preity Zinta on Choosing ‘Vibe’ and ‘Lahore 1947’

A user asked Preity if she had seen the “banger” tweet, which read: “There’s a reason why she hasn’t won a trophy cuz she is the trophy.” To which, Preity sweetly replied: “Thank you that’s very sweet, but honestly speaking, no woman wants to be a trophy. Trophy’s are owned women are not ! Trophies are kept in glass cupboards and a women’s place is in your life & in your heart Filmy question ke liye filmy answer for you Ting!” Another user then asked her: “What’s one thing that stood out about your characters to say yes to signing Vibe & Lahore 1947? #pzchat.”

Preity on ‘Lahore 1947’ Role

Responding to the question, Preity said: “I always wanted to do a period film, that’s why I signed Lahore 1947, and of course, it’s with my one of my favourite directors, Raj Kumar Santoshi and Sunny (Deol) is always a pleasure to work with.” The actress shared that the story is of love during the times of division. “It’s a story of love in times of division & hate, which I liked,” said Preity. Talking about her upcoming film Vibe, Preity said: “Vibe is just a really funny light hearted film & was great to do after the intensity of Lahore 1947.” Both the films, the actress in the chat revealed will be coming out this year. Preity Zinta’s Quiet Himalayan Escape: Actress Visits MeenaBagh Ratnari Amid IPL 2026 Season.

Preity Zinta Praises Shreyas Iyer

A netizen asked the actress about her experience with Shreyas Iyer and how is the interaction with him? The question further read: “Can you tell a few words about our ‘Sarpanch’, want to listen from you.” Preity heaped praise on the cricketer and said: “He is an inspiring & strategic leader that leads by example. Intelligent, calm , inclusive & accessible to the whole team. On a fun note he is also incredible with kids that’s why my kids lovingly call him Shreyas Bhaiya and adore him.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).