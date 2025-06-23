Bhubaneswar, Jun 23 (PTI) Dhinidhi Desinghu bettered her national record by clocking 2:02.97 seconds in 200m freestyle, while Shoan Ganguly too eclipsed the meet record in 200m individual medley on day two of the 78th Senior National Aquatic Championship here on Monday.

Shoan Ganguly timed 2:04.34 seconds on way to breaking the national record at the Indoor Aquatic Centre in Kalinga Stadium.

Also Read | Olympic Day 2025: PV Sindhu Urges Citizens To Join 'Let's Move' Initiative on June 23.

Kushagra Rawat of Delhi won the gold medal in the 1500m freestyle event with a time of 15:32.95 seconds to make the 'B' cut for the World Championship to be held in Singapore next month.

Several junior (U18) swimmers too gave a good account of themselves by upsetting their senior peers.

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Ilkay Gundogan Scores Brace As Manchester City Cruise Into Knockouts With 6-0 Win Over Al-Ain.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)