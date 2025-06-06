Tenerife (Spain), Jun 6 (PTI) Diksha Dagar got off to a strong start in Spain as she played a round of two under par 70 to finish the opening day in tied sixth place at the Tenerife Women's Open on the Ladies European Tour here.

Diksha was three shots behind the leaders, Ireland's Lauren Walsh and Denmark's Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen, who carded 5-under 67 each.

Also Read | India A vs England Lions 2nd Unofficial Test Match 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND A vs ENG A Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

This week the Indian contingent in Spain consists of Avani Prashanth (71, T -17), Hitaashee Bakshi (72., T-28), Tvesa Malik (73, T-43) and Sneha Singh (77, T-95) in addition to Diksha.

Starting her round on the back nine, Diksha picked up her first shot of the day on the 13th hole before dropping shots with consecutive bogeys on the 15th and 16th holes.

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede: Police Arrest RCB’s Marketing Head Nikhil Sosale, Event Management Company Officials in Aftermath of Tragedy During IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations.

She rounded off the back nine with a score of one over par.

On the front nine she made a good move up as she made birdies on the first, third and fifth hole.

She dropped another shot with a bogey on the sixth but gained that back with another birdie on the ninth hole to close the day at two under par.

Diksha played alongside co-leader Lauren Walsh and Kajsa Arwefjall.

Avani had a good start to the week and is now placed in Tied 17 having carded a round of one under par, with two birdies and one bogey.

At the end of the first day the lead is shared between Lauren and Sofie. Both shot a round of 67 five under par.

Walsh played a bogey free round with five birdies while Nielsen who admitted to having a slow start to the day had six birdies and one bogey for her card of five under par.

Nielsen stated that the course is difficult but staying in the moment and taking the game one shot at a time helped her.

Hitaashee Bakshi is tied 28 with a round of even par. Her day was a tale of opposites.

She started on the tenth with a birdie but had three bogeys from the 11th to the 13th after that.

Another bogey on the 16th meant she turned in 3-over. She reversed her fortunes with bogey free play on the front nine with three birdies to finish even par.

Tvesa Malik played one over for the day with three birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey as Sneha Singh struggled in the first round as she carded 77 with seven bogeys and two birdies.

While the course is a difficult Diksha Dagar will look to capitalise on her strong day one performance and improve on the Order of Merit standing, where she is currently eighth.

Behind the two co-leaders, Walsh and Nielsen, is England's Eleanor Givens (68) in sole third place and the fourth place is shared by

Ariane Klotz of France and Norway's Dorthea Forbrigd

Among those sharing sixth place with Diksha are 10 others including the Order of Merit leader, Mimi Rhodes with 70.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)