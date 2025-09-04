New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Dream League of India (DLI), India's biggest Tennis Cricket Ball League, has announced its first-ever player trials, which will be held in Gurugram on October 1 and October 2, 2025, as per a release from DLI.

The first-ever trials in Gurugram will take place in YUG 2.0, Sector 70. The Gurugram trials mark the first of many open trials that will be conducted across the country in the coming months by Servotech Sports.

Designed to be open for all aspiring players, these trials aim to give every tennis cricket player an equal opportunity to showcase their talent.

The Dream League of India (DLI) will be broadcast live on national television, offering the largest platform yet for grassroots tennis players to showcase their skills to the entire country.

For the first time, players from humble backgrounds will get an opportunity to be seen and recognised by millions of viewers across India.

Speaking about the first-ever trials, Rishabh Bhatia, Director, Servotech Sports, said, "We are thrilled to launch the first-ever trials of the Dream League of India. This is a chance to transform their passion into a professional journey. Our vision is to create a structured platform for tennis cricket talent, ensuring that the best players from grassroots levels get the exposure."

The Dream League of India (DLI) will feature six franchises across two categories, juniors (13-18 years) and seniors (18+ years), giving young aspirants as well as seasoned players a platform to shine.

With its core mission of identifying and nurturing high-potential grassroots talent, the Dream League of India (DLI) aims to provide deserving players with exposure at both the national and international levels. (ANI)

