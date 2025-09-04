The India national football team started with a banger under new head coach Khalid Jamil. The Blue Tigers finally managed to win a match with complete domination, defeating Tajikistan in their first match of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, 1-2. In the second match however, Team India suffered a defeat against the Asian giants Iran, losing 0-3. Now, it's time for India vs Afghanistan, this will be the third and last group stage fixture for both sides in the ongoing CAFA Nations Cup 2025. With a win and a loss in their first two games, India are second in Group B. India National Football Team Lose 0-3 Against Iran in CAFA Nations Cup 2025; Resilient Effort From Blue Tigers in Vain As They Suffer First Defeat of Competition.

The Blue Tigers will be aiming to win the India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match, as a win would ensure they finish in the second rank in Group B. A second-place finish would let the Indian football team seal their slot for a third-place match. The opponents Afghanistan football team had a forgetful campaign in the ongoing CAFA Nations Cup 2025. They had lost their first match against Iran, 3-1. The second match was also a defeat, 0-2. With no hopes for the next stage, the Afghanistan vs India match will be the last here for the Afghans in the present competition.

India vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Match Details

Match India vs Afghanistan Date Thursday, September 4 Time 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast

When is India vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

India will play Afghanistan in the CAFA Nations League 2025, in their third/ final group stage encounter. The India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match will be played on Thursday, September 4. The India vs Afghanistan match will be played at Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan, and it starts at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of India vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the India vs Afghanistan match live on their TV channels. For the India vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025, live streaming online viewing options are listed below. Indian National Football Team Secures 2-1 Victory Over Tajikistan in CAFA Nations Cup 2025; Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan Score to Help Blue Tigers Clinch Historic Win.

How to Watch Live Streaming of India vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Football Match?

Although the India vs Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the India vs Afghanistan, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but they would need to have a subscription pass. Having a better form, India are expected to edge past Afghanistan in this one.

