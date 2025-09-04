England National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Looking to remain alive in the ongoing three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, the England national cricket team will take on the South Africa national cricket team in ENG vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 on September 4. South Africa are currently leading the three-ODI series, having won the first match comprehensively by seven wickets. England vs South Africa 1st ODI 2025 Video Highlights: Watch Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder Script Dominant Victory For Proteas at Headingley.

Led by Jamie Smith's 54, England could only manage 131 runs in the ENG vs SA despite a strong start. It was Keshav Maharaj who wreaked havoc on the opposition, claiming four wickets. Maharaj was well-supported by Wiaan Mulder, who picked three wickets.

In reply, South Africa's openers provided the team a solid start, adding 121 runs for the first wicket with Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton running riot with the bat. Markram led from the front, scoring a match-winning 86 off 55, which included 13 fours and two sixes.

England vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025 Details

Match England vs South Africa 2nd ODI Date Thursday, Sept 4 Time 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Lord's, London Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, Sony LIV, and Sony TEN 5

When is England vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of England vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner in India for the ENG vs SA white-ball series 2025. Hence, fans in India will have TV telecast viewing options for ENG vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 on Sony Ten 5 channel. For the ENG vs SA ODIs live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of England vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025?

Sony Sports Network also has the streaming rights to ENG vs SA 2025 in India, meaning fans can find online viewing options of England vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Meanwhile, FanCode will also have a streaming viewing option on its app and website, which will require a match/tour pass.

