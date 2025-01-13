Dubai, Jan 13 (PTI) Having finished runner-up at the Hero Indian Open last year, Veer Ahlawat will be aiming to up the ante at USD 8 million Hero Dubai Desert Classic starting this week.

Ahlawat, who turns 29 in two months, may not have won in India last year, but his second place finish did help him win the Order of Merit of India, which has earned him a DP World Tour Card.

Ahlawat is one of the two Indians in the field this year. The other one being Shubhankar Sharma, who is making his eighth appearance at this event, often labelled as the Major of the Middle East.

"It certainly gives me a massive boost to be able to get into this event, which has some of the biggest stars from the world of golf – major winners like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and so many stars," said Ahlawat ahead of the event, which takes place at the Emirates Golf Club this week.

"This tournament has always had a special attraction. I have never played in UAE even as an amateur and this event has been iconic and many of my seniors have figured in it and I always wanted to come here and play and now is my chance," added the lanky six-foot-foot Ahlawat.

"This is almost like India and I met so many who are familiar with Indian golf, so it has been great and I have just been here for a couple of days."

Ahlawat is the third Indian to benefit to from the alliance between the Indian PGTI Tour and the DP World with the Order of Merit winner getting a card on the DP World Tour.

The previous winners, who got onto the DPWT via this route were Manu Gandas (2023) and Om Prakash Chouhan (2024).

Ahlawat's superb season included two titles and seven top-10 finishes including a runner-up finish at the USD 2.25 million Hero Indian Open, which is India's biggest DP World Tour event in India.

A year ago Sharma recorded his best finish in Dubai as he finished T-16 with cards of 72-71-70-70 and a total of 5-under, as Rory McIlroy won the Dubai event for the fourth time. With wins in 2023 and 2024, McIlroy is now gunning for an incredible three-in-a-row.

