Kerala Blasters are ninth in the Indian Super League standings with 17 points from 15 games. The team next faces Odisha at home, a game they ought to win to stand a chance in the race to finish in the top six. It has not been an ideal scenario for them this term with lack of consistency derailing their progress. On the other hand, opponents Odisha have not been too good either with their current seventh spot. But a series of victories for them can turnaround their fortunes and hence this game is crucial. ISL 2024–25: Petr Kratky Disappointed With Mumbai City FC’s 0–3 Defeat to Jamshedpur FC.

AIFF has cancelled the suspension of Aibanbha Dohling and he is available for Kerala Blasters. But Milos Drincic is suspended while the likes of Vibin Mohanan and Jesus Jimenez are nearing their return from injuries. Noah Sadaoui and Adrian Luna remain their key players in the final third while Freddy in midfield will try and maintain the tempo of the game.

Ahmed Jahouh is crucial to Odisha’s style of play and his return from suspension is a major boost. His combination play with Hugo Bumous will go a long way in deciding how the visitors perform. Amrinder Singh has come under security for his performances in goal in recent times and the veteran goalkeeper needs a solid game.

When is Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Struggling Kerala Blasters will host Odisha FC in their next encounter The Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 13. Check out the Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC match viewing options below. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live.

Where to Watch Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. It is also likely to be available on other Sports 18 Network channels and Star Sports 3 channel as well. Check Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC live streaming online for free. Kerala Blasters will create chances in this tie and expect them to manage a draw here.

