Mumbai, January 13: Since the beginning of the Gautam Gambhir era as head coach, India have registered a number of unwanted records. The recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) loss against Australia further intensified India's struggle on the field. India's first failure to defend their BTG marked the first instance in a decade. This isn't the only unwanted record that has toppled since Gambhir began his era. The failure against Sri Lanka in the ODI and the home series whitewash against New Zealand are a few setbacks that India have faced since Gambhir's arrival. Here is a look at the unwanted records India have registered under Gambhir. Edged and Caught Behind! Watch All of Virat Kohli's Dismissals in IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

ODI series loss against Sri Lanka

Indian cricket team in action, (Photo credits: X/@BCCI)

The 2-0 series loss against Sri Lanka marked India's first bilateral series defeat against Sri Lanka in a gap of 27 years.

Winless in ODIs in a calendar year

India men's national cricket team players celebrate a wicket (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

The 2-0 series defeat against Sri Lanka was the first time in 45 years that India remained winless in ODIs in a calendar year.

Getting all-out under 50 at home in Test cricket

Team India Players in Action (Photo Credits: @BCCI/X)

Under the gloomy sky in Bengaluru, India won the toss and batter first. It was an abysmal batting show from India as they folded on 46, marking the lowest total at home by any Asian team and overall the third lowest in the format.

Historic whitewash at home

Team India Cricketers in Action (Photo Credits: @BCCI/X)

For the first time since 2000, India suffered a whitewash in the Test series at home after succumbing to a 3-0 loss against New Zealand. Manoj Tiwary Slams X User, Asks Him to Share Full Interview After Controversy Over His Statement On Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir.

BGT loss in a decade

Team India Cricketers in Action (Photo Credits: @BCCI/X)

For the first time in a decade, India failed to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after falling to a 3-1 series defeat. India had the opportunity to level the series at 2-2 in Sydney and retain the title, however, Australia spoiled the party by sealing a six-wicket win.