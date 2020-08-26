Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 26 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Wednesday became the first bowler to reach the mark of 500 wickets in T20 cricket.

The pacer achieved the feat in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks.

While representing Trinbago Knight Riders, Bravo scalped the wicket of Rahkeem Cornwall (18) to register his 500th wicket in the shortest format of the game.

Bravo achieved the feat of 500th wicket in his 459th match in the shortest format.

The pacer has taken his wickets at an average of 24.62 and an economy rate of 8.25.

In his T20 career, Bravo has represented West Indies, Chennai Super Kings, Chittagong Kings, Comilla Victorians, Dhaka Dynamites, Dolphins, Essex, Gujarat Lions, Kent, Lahore Qalandars, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Middlesex, Mumbai Indians, Paarl Rocks, Quetta Gladiators, Surrey, Sydney Sixers, Trinbago Knight Riders, Trinidad & Tobago, Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel, and Victoria.

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket as he has 389 scalps to his name from 339 matches.

Sunil Narine (383), Imran Tahir (374), and Sohail Tanvir (356) are the remaining three bowlers who have taken the most wickets in the shortest format.

After his stint with Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL, Bravo would be seen in action for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 2020 edition of the IPL will be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. (ANI)

