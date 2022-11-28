Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], November 28 (ANI): In a 3-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC on Sunday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, East Bengal FC put on a masterful exhibition of counterattacking soccer, fueled by striker Naorem Singh's three assists.

Following last week's results, both sides made numerous adjustments, three for the visitors and four for the home team but this week, it was the Torch Bearers who overcame their disappointment at blowing a two-goal lead to secure the victory.

Suhair VP gave East Bengal FC the lead 90 seconds into the game, giving them the upper hand early on. Naorem was able to lift his head and send a dipping cross towards the far post as Jamshedpur FC were caught off guard after a throw-in sequence down the leg. Suhair used a stooping, low header to put the ball in the goal as read in a statement by ISL Media.

Soon after entering the fray, Cleiton Silva gave EBFC a 2-0 lead in the first half for the second straight game. After a Jamshedpur FC corner in the 26th minute, Silva received the ball and drove it forward before unleashing Naorem on the left.

Silva made a lung-busting run toward the box to receive what would be Naorem's second inch-perfect pass of the evening, and Naorem managed to keep the defenders at bay. As the ball bounded, Silva rose to bury it.

After receiving that wake-up call, Jamshedpur FC began to move, and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas found himself in excellent positions during the first half, during which the clubs combined for 13 shots on goal. Jamshedpur FC received a penalty toward the conclusion of the half after Lalchungnunga was found to have elbowed Harry Sawyer while attempting to win a header. Thomas had the opportunity to score and did so to make the score 2-1 at the half.

After falling behind 2-0 in their previous game, EBFC entered the second half determined to increase their lead. Once more, Naorem was present to perform the magic. As Silva broke through to score his second goal of the game, he took up the ball on the left side and decided to slip a flawless grounded pass between the two central defenders and the goalie.

Silva now leads the league in scoring after that 58th-minute goal. After establishing a second two-goal advantage through the attack, EBFC subsequently improved their defence, limiting Jamshedpur FC's opportunities to score in the second half and securing three points away from home.

With four points in seven games, Jamshedpur FC now sits in 10th place after their fourth straight defeat. They remain at home to host the Kerala Blasters on December 4. With nine points from eight games and their third victory of the campaign, EBFC moves up to the eighth place. Before departing for Hyderabad on December 9, they will now have a two-week break. (ANI)

