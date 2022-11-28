Portugal occupy the top spot in the Group H points table with a 3-2 win over Ghana in their opening encounter. South Korea and Uruguay are second and third respectively following their draw with Ghana at the bottom of the table. The prestigious soccer tournament, FIFA World Cup held every four years, kicked off on Sunday,20 November in Qatar. The small middle-east nation is hosting the 22nd edition of the football extravaganza which is by far the most expensive FIFA World Cup ever held in history. The event consists of 32 nations that competed throughout the year to eventually qualify for the formal World cup. The tournament will last for 29 days with the final scheduled on 18 December at the iconic Lusail stadium. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

The event will witness Group stage matches before the knockouts kick-off. Eight groups from A to H will feature in the league stage, comprising four teams that will compete in a round-robin format. Talismanic football star Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal is drawn alongside Uruguay, South Korea, and Ghana in Group H of the tournament. Group H campaign gets underway with a double-header on 24 November. Uruguay will take on South Korea at Education City Stadium followed by a second match at Stadium 974 in which Portugal will lock the horns with the African outfit Ghana. The last match of Group H will be played on 2 December. Only the first and the second-ranked teams with the maximum points from the group will then eventually move to the next stage, the round of 16.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H Points Table

Position Teams P W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Portugal 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3 2 South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 Ghana 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0

Cristiano Ronaldo will grace the football pitch fifth time in FIFA World Cup in Qatar ever since his debut in 2006. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, as reported will be playing the last World Cup of his illustrious international career and will seek to lead his side Portugal to its first-ever title in a now-or-never situation. Korea have failed to go beyond the group stage in the last two editions of the world cup. Meanwhile, Ghana missed out 2018 FIFA World Cup and are back on the biggest stage once again. Uruguay has two world cup titles under its belt and will aim to achieve the third one in Qatar with a team that is a blend of experience and new faces.

