New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Racketlon India Sports Association has announced an eight-member squad for the Nations Cup in Graz, Austria.

The tournament will be held from August 23 to 29. Racketlon is a combination sport in which the competitors are required to play four racket sports: table tennis, badminton, tennis and squash.

Also Read | NED vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Netherlands vs England 3rd ODI 2022 in Amstelveen.

Part of the squad is badminton player Vikramaditya Chaufla, who has represented India in the World University Championships. The team will be captained by Adarsh Vikram.

The other members of the squad are Sidharth Nandal, Ashutosh Pednekar, Varinder Singh and Karan Taneja.

Also Read | IND vs SA 5th T20I: Calls Grow for BCCI To Build Stadium With Retractable Roofs After Rain Plays Spoilsport.

The women's team includes K A Adirai and Naheed Divecha. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)