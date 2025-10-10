Actor and professional bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman, known for his towering physique and appearance in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, passed away at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on October 9, 2025, following a sudden cardiac arrest. He was 42. Punjab Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman, ‘Tiger 3’ Actor and Former Mr India, Dies of Cardiac Arrest; Rajvir Jawanda Tribute Was His Last Instagram Post.

According to the hospital’s official statement, Ghuman was evaluated on October 6 for pain and restricted movement in his right shoulder. After a medical assessment, doctors recommended an arthroscopic rotator cuff repair with biceps tenodesis, a routine shoulder surgery.

The procedure was carried out under general anaesthesia on October 9, and the surgery concluded successfully around 3 PM with stable vital signs. However, at approximately 3:35 PM, Ghuman suffered an unexpected cardiac arrhythmia. Despite immediate intervention from the anaesthesia, cardiology, and critical care teams, all efforts to revive him proved unsuccessful. He was declared dead at 5:36 PM.

In the same statement shared with the media, Fortis Hospital expressed deep regret over the loss, saying it "extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and his numerous fans."

See Hospital Statement Shared By Journalist

Medical Statement – Fortis hospital on Varinder Singh Ghuman. Mr. Varinder Singh Ghuman was evaluated in the OPD on 6th October 2025 for pain and restricted movement in his right shoulder. Following clinical assessment, arthroscopic rotator cuff repair with biceps tenodesis was… pic.twitter.com/w5Y9pZL77k — Gurpreet Garry Walia (@garrywalia_) October 10, 2025

An Impressive Bodybuilding Career

Born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, Varinder Singh Ghuman carved a unique path from bodybuilding to Bollywood. He first rose to national fame after winning the Mr India title in 2009 and later secured the Mr Asia runner-up position, becoming one of the country’s most recognisable fitness figures. ‘Rest in Peace Praa, Vil Miss Paaji’: Salman Khan Pays Tribute to ‘Tiger 3’ Co-Star Varinder Singh Ghuman Who Died of Cardiac Arrest.

Ghuman’s dedication to physical excellence caught the attention of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who personally chose him as the brand ambassador for his health and nutrition line in Asia.

Bollywood Career and Working With Salman Khan

After dominating the bodybuilding circuit, Ghuman transitioned to acting, making his film debut with Kabaddi Once Again (2012). He went on to appear in Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014) and Marjaavaan (2019), gradually gaining traction in the film industry.

His most notable role came in Yash Raj Films' Tiger 3 (2023), directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, where he shared screen space with Salman Khan. Salman had even shared a note of condolence after hearing of his co-star's passing on social media.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Journalists Sharing Statement of Hospital), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

