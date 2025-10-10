Bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman known for his role as Shakeel a Pakistani prison guard in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 (2023), passed away on October 9, 2025, after suffering a heart attack. He was undergoing treatment for shoulder pain at a private hospital in Amritsar when the incident occurred. His sudden demise has left the film and fitness fraternity in deep shock. Earlier this year, Ghuman had taken to Instagram to thank Salman Khan for highlighting the Punjab floods during an episode of Bigg Boss 19. In the clip he shared, Salman was seen expressing concern for flood-affected regions across northern India. Punjabi Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman, ‘Tiger 3’ Actor and Former Mr India, Dies of Cardiac Arrest; Rajvir Jawanda Tribute Was His Last Instagram Post.

Varinder Singh Ghuman Shares Heartfelt Note on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Singh Ghuman (@veervarindersinghghuman)

Salman Khan Speaks About Punjab Floods on ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Salman had said, “Uttarakhand ka kya haal hai, Himachal ka kya haal hai, aur ab Punjab, baar pe baar, landslide pe landslide. Tabaahi machi hai. Yeh jo farmers humaare liye khaana ugaate hain, unke paas anaaj nahi hai khaane ke, unke paas ghar nahi hai. Bahut hi bura haal ho chuka hai. Jitne Punjab ke singers hain, unhone kaafi contribute kiya hai. Personally, jaake - hai toh sab competitors, par sab judh gaye hain - aur bahut kar rahe hain. Hum log bhi yahan se koshish kar rahe hain, jitna kar sakte hain, karenge.” (The situation in Uttarakhand, Himachal and now Punjab is terrible. Floods and landslides have caused massive destruction. The farmers who grow food for us don’t even have enough to eat or homes to live in. Many Punjabi singers have stepped forward, putting aside competition to help, and we are also trying our best to support them.)

Varinder Singh Ghuman Praised Salman Khan

Sharing the video, Varinder wrote, “Salman Bhai supporting and highlighting Punjab floods on national TV so that everyone in the country knows about this tragedy. His organisation, Being Human, is already working in Punjab for flood relief efforts. Thank you, Bhaijaan, for always standing by the needful and affected people!” Salman Khan’s Being Human Foundation indeed played a crucial role during the crisis. The organisation sent five boats to flood-hit areas of Punjab - three used for rescue and food distribution, while two were handed over at the Ferozepur border to local authorities for ongoing relief efforts. ‘Kuch Kaam Kar Lo’: Did Salman Khan Take an Indirect Dig at ‘Dabangg’ Director Abhinav Kashyap on ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Days After Filmmaker’s Wild Allegations? (Watch Video)

Punjab Floods 2025

The Punjab floods of 2025 were among the worst in recent years, triggered by heavy rains between August 26 and 29 in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, which caused rivers like the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and Ghaggar to overflow. The disaster submerged thousands of villages across Ferozepur, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Kapurthala, leaving farmlands and homes underwater.

