Perth [Australia], March 7 (ANI): Legendary Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry became the highest run-scorer for Australia women in Test cricket during the second day of the ongoing one-off Test match against India at the WACA Stadium in Perth on Saturday.

Perry also became the second woman cricketer from Australia to score 100-plus runs in Test cricket during her 76-run knock in the first innings of the match.

She reached the 1000 runs with a single on the last delivery of the 43rd over. She took a single off Sneh Rana's bowling near the mid-wicket region to become the second woman cricketer to achieve this milestone after Karen Rolton, who has made 1002 runs in the format.

The 35-year-old also overtook Rolton after some time to become the highest run-scorer for Australia women. She achieved this feat with a cracking boundary over mid-on off Deepti Sharma's bowling.

She could not add more runs after that and lost her wicket to Sharma soon after that. Her 76-run knock included 10 fours and a six.

Perry added 128 runs for the fourth wicket with Annabel Sutherland, which helped Australia take a big lead in the first innings after dismissing India for 198 runs. At Tea on Day 2, Australia women are 217/4 in 58 overs.

Beth Mooney (10*) and Sutherland (93* off 125 balls) are unbeaten at the crease as the hosts are looking to pile up huge runs on the board.

Sayali Satghar has taken a couple of wickets, whereas Kranti Gaud and Sharma grabbed a wicket each for India.

Earlier, India were asked to bat first, and Australia bundled them out for 198 runs with Sutherland picking up four wickets and debutant Lucy Hamilton taking three wickets. Darcie Brown also took a couple of wickets, and Ashleigh Gardner picked up one wicket of Richa Ghosh. (ANI)

