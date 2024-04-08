Dubai [UAE], April 8 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced that England batter Maia Bouchier has been named the ICC Women's Player of the Month for March 2024 after her sensational run in New Zealand.

"ICC Women's Player of the Month Bouchier secures her maiden win after starring in England's T20I series in New Zealand," ICC said in an official statement.

Bouchier overcame Australia star Ash Gardner and New Zealand's Amelia Kerr to bag the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for March 2024.

The youngster was thrilled after achieving the award, thanking her family and teammates for their support.

"First of all, thank you to everyone who voted for me! I am so happy and grateful to everyone: my family and partner and the staff and my teammates who have supported me whilst playing at the international level," Bouchier said as quoted by ICC.

"I am so honoured to have won this award and I hope there are many more to come. It's been such an amazing couple of months, from training through the winter with my coaches at home and transferring what I've been working on into this series, so I'm really glad I have been able to perform for the team. Thank you again!" she added.

The 25-year-old amassed 223 runs at an average of 55.75 from her five T20I matches during the month, guiding the visitors to a memorable 4-1 series win through a showcase of explosive performances.

Bouchier began the series with an unbeaten 43 in the opener, setting a challenging total alongside captain Heather Knight which was easily defended by England's bowlers. Her next impressive knock came in the third match, where she smashed 71 in 47 balls despite England falling short in Nelson.

Promoted to open the batting in the subsequent decisive encounter in Wellington, Bouchier hit her highest T20I score, blasting 91 in just 56 balls which included 12 fours and two sixes, to secure the series victory and collect the Player of the Match award in a 47-run win. (ANI)

