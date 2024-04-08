Match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season will be played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Sunrisers are coming in after taking a win over the defending champs CSK by six wickets. SRH completely dominated the game and restricted CSK from scoring many runs. With that explosive batting lineup of theirs, SRH chased the target of 166 with ease with still 11 balls left. The opening pair of the Sunrisers is working on another level this season with youngster Abhishek Sharma pairing with power striker Travis Head, they provide SRH with a great start in the power play. IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Look To Maintain Perfect Home Record As Cricketing Action Returns to Mullanpur.

PBKS will be coming in with a win against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous match and that too with just a ball left. Shashank Singh emerged as the game changer for PBKS and impact player Ashutosh Sharma supported him with his full strength, bringing the win to PBKS. PBKS's bowling looked kind of weak against the GT. If that will be the case against the SRH then the batting lineup of SRH will take full advantage of it.

Mullanpur Weather Report

Expected Weather in Mullanpur at the Time of PBKS vs SRH Match-23 (Source; Accuweather)

As per the report the weather during the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 match will be cloudy all the time. But there is a piece of good news for fans, as there are now chances of rainfall during the time of the match. The temperature will vary between 24-31 degrees Celcius.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at this stadium is considered batting-friendly and the average innings total can be expected around 170. Spinners are expected to play a big role as they can play a role of being economical in this batter's paradise. Most of the matches this season have been high-scoring, we can expect the same from the match between PBKS and SRH.

