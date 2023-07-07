Leeds, Jul 7 (AP) England key batter Joe Root was dismissed on the second ball of the day and Jonny Bairstow departed in the opening half-hour as Australia gave the hosts a lesson in slip fielding to take firm control of the third Ashes test on Friday.

At lunch on day two, England was 142-7 and still 121 runs behind Australia's first innings of 263. All-rounders Moeen Ali (21) and Chris Woakes (10) were dismissed before the interval with Ali's attempted pull shot costing him his wicket.

England captain Ben Stokes, who shared a partnership of 44 with Ali for the sixth wicket, is at the crease on 27. Woakes' dismissal saw lunch taken at Headingley.

Root was earlier caught by first slip David Warner off the bowling of Australia captain Pat Cummins (4-59) without adding to his overnight score of 19.

Bairstow was caught by second slip Steve Smith for 12 against Mitchell Starc (2-28).

Both Root in the slips and Bairstow as wicketkeeper dropped chances on the first day in front of their home crowd.

Bairstow dropped Travis Head and Smith in another poor display of keeping. Root crucially spilled Mitch Marsh in the slips on 12 and dropped Alex Carey on 4. Marsh went on to celebrate his test comeback by smashing a run-a-ball 118. Root and Bairstow missed five chances on the day.

England had resumed on 68-3. AP

