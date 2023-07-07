Arda Guler, a Turkish wonderkid, has become Real Madrid's fourth signing of the summer. The teenager will join Carlo Ancelotti's team as soon as preseason training sessions get underway. In order to get off to a strong start at Los Blancos for the 2023–2024 season, he will play a significant part. For his services, the Spanish powerhouses outbid rivals Barcelona and a few other top teams. Arda Guler joins Jude Bellingham, Joselu, and Fran Garcia as their fourth summer additions in what is currently an active window. Real Madrid Announce Signing of Jude Bellingham From Borussia Dortmund on Six-Year Deal

One of the most promising young players in football is Arda Guler. The Turkish midfielder, who is 18 years old, has earned the nickname "Turkish Messi" thanks to his dribbling prowess and goal-scoring prowess. Arda Guler is a flexible player who can operate as a false nine, offensive midfielder, or winger. He is well-known for his passing prowess, vision, and dribbling abilities. He also has a strong shot from both feet and is an excellent finisher. At the age of 16, Arda Guler made his debut as a professional with Fenerbahce in 2021. In just 51 games last season, he immediately cemented himself as a significant player for the team, scoring nine goals and dishing out twelve assists. Some of the top clubs in Europe were interested in Guler's performances for Fenerbahce. . Real Madrid Announce Arda Güler’s Signing From Fenerbahçe; Turkish Sensation Pens Six-Year Deal With European Giants.

Arda Guler Quick Facts

#Arda Guler was born on February 25, 2005 in Ankara.

#He started his football journey at Gençlerbirliği, a club from his hometown of Ankara.

#He joined Fenerbache in 2019 before signing his first professional contract with the club in 2021.

#At the age of 16, Arda Guler made his debut as a professional with Fenerbahce in 2021.

#After Mesut Ozil's departure, he wore the iconic number 10 shirt for Fenerbache.

#In his first full season, he scored three goals and registered as many assists in a total of 12 appearances in Turkey's Super Lig.

#The youngster attracted a lot of attention from top clubs Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, among others.

#Real Madrid ultimately prevailed in the battle for his services, signing him to a six-year contract for a around €20 million

#He scored six goals and registered seven assists to his name.

#He has one goal in four appearances for the Turkey national team.

Despite the fact that Arda Guler is still a relatively young player, he can become one of the best in the world. He has already demonstrated that he is talented enough to be successful at the very top. Overall, Arda Guler is a young player with a lot of talent and promise. He has the potential to become a superstar at Real Madrid and will be someone to keep an eye on in the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2023 10:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).