Sports News | England Name Squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

London [UK], April 28 (ANI): England' women's cricket team selectors have confirmed a 15-player squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Veteran Nat Sciver-Brunt has been appointed captain and will lead the team on home soil at her seventh T20 World Cup appearance, as per the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) website.

Nat Sciver-Brunt is joined by uncapped 18-year-old spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman, along with Issy Wong and Lauren Filer, all of whom are featuring in a T20 World Cup squad for the first time. Danni Wyatt-Hodge is set to appear in her eighth tournament.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Inaugurates Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma’s New West Delhi Cricket Academy Branch.

All-rounder Charlie Dean has been named vice-captain, adding depth to a strong group of all-rounders, while speedster Lauren Bell is expected to spearhead the bowling attack.

Head coach Charlotte Edwards--who captained England to victory in the 2009 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, also held in England--will have a squad boasting more than 960 T20 International caps at her disposal for the tournament, which begins on June 12 at Edgbaston.

Also Read | Preity Zinta Hits Back at 'Trophy' Label; Confirms 2026 Film Comeback.

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt said it is a great honour to captain England at a home T20 World Cup in front of supportive home crowds. She added that the team has been eagerly awaiting the tournament and, with the squad now confirmed, they are excited to get on the field and give everything in their bid to win the World Cup again.

"It is a huge honour to be leading England into a T20 World Cup at home in front of family and friends and all our passionate supporters. We have all been looking forward to this summer and this tournament for some time now and the naming of the squad means it is almost here and we can't wait to get out onto the field and give it everything to win this World Cup again," she said.

England Women head coach Charlotte Edwards said selecting the 15-player T20 World Cup squad was extremely difficult due to the depth of talent available. She described it as the toughest selection process she has been part of, with many players pushing for inclusion.

"The waiting and wondering is over, we have named our ICC Women's T20 World Cup squad and there is no doubt that it has been incredibly tough to get to these 15 names. This is the hardest set of selection meetings I have been a part of because the pool of players to choose from is so strong and so many talented players have put their hand up to be a part of the squad, which is exactly what we want," Charlotte Edwards

Edwards said it was a privilege to make such decisions and added that hosting the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at home is a special opportunity, with the team highly motivated by what they could achieve during the tournament.

"That is the nature of world-class sport, and it is a privilege we don't take lightly to be able to make these difficult decisions. An ICC Women's T20 World Cup on home soil is a special moment for the game in this country, and we are all really motivated by what could be ahead for this group of players and what they can achieve this summer," she said.

England Women's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad:

Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean (vc), Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)