London [UK], April 27 (ANI): England bowler Saqib Mahmood is going to miss the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six as he will play for his county Lancashire Cricket later this year.

PSL six was postponed after a string of COVID-19 cases were reported in March this year. The tournament will now resume on June 1 with the final scheduled for June 20.

Mahmood, who plays for Peshawar Zalmi in the showpiece event, thanked the franchise for making his stay "enjoyable".

"Really enjoyed my time with @peshawarzalmipk in #PSL6 earlier this year but given the timing of the rescheduled tournament in June I will be unavailable for the remainder and will be playing for my county @lancashirecricket I would like to thank everyone at Peshawar for making my time such an enjoyable one and would love to return to play there again in the future, when the timing is right #yellowstorm," said Mahmood in an Instagram post.

Earlier this month, the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) met through a virtual conference call and the board received a presentation and an update on the report of the two-person fact-finding panel that was set-up by the PCB chairman to review the bio-security protocols, bylaws, and arrangements for the PSL.

The BoG was informed that as part of the strategy to ensure the PSL 6 resumed and is completed in a safe and secure environment, the PCB was in the final stages of appointing a globally recognised safety management company that specialises in providing Covid-safe technology solutions, bio-secure monitoring & management, as well as response and reaction to positive tests. (ANI)

