Manchester, Aug 7 (AP) England was bowled out for 219, a 107-run first innings deficit, after losing six wickets to Pakistan's leg-spinners on the third day of the first test at Old Trafford on Friday.

At tea Pakistan stretched its lead by another 20 runs to take control despite Shan Masood's duck.

Also Read | Roger Federer Birthday Special: 10 Interesting Facts About the 20-Time Grand Slam Champion and Swiss Tennis Maestro.

Ollie Pope's 62 was as good as it got for the England batsmen, with the majority of those runs scored on day two, with Yasir Shah claiming 4-66 and Shadab Khan taking the last two wickets.

England resumed the day on 92-4 with Pope and Jos Buttler hoping to continue the rescue mission they had started the previous evening.

Also Read | PAK 28/1 in 10 Overs, Lead by 113 | Pakistan vs England Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Azhar Ali Gets Off a Pair With Consecutive Boundaries.

Pope had 46 to his name when he walked out but almost fell short of his half-century, deflecting Shaheen Afridi over the top of the stumps in an early scare. He got there soon after, off 81 balls, but the first hour was little more than a trial for the home side.

Just nine runs came off the bat in that time, outscored by the 10 extras Pakistan contributed, with the three-pronged pace attack of Shaheen, Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah working up a head of steam.

Buttler edged the third ball of Naseem's spell just short of second slip but after that it was a string of plays and misses. Somehow the duo reached the drinks break without any crucial nicks and when both hit their first boundaries of the day there was a small hope they had weathered the storm.

Tentatively, the fifth-wicket stand crept up to 65, every run hard-earned, before Naseem produced a memorable delivery to claim his deserved reward.

Pope was hardly to blame, reeling back and fending to gully after the teenager got one to kick viciously off the surface. Barring an early blow to the helmet for new man Chris Woakes, the remainder of the session was better for England as they eased the score out to 159-5.

Buttler had scrapped his way through to 38 but fell to his second ball after lunch, leaving a gap between bat and pad that allowed Yasir enough room to part the stumps.

The experienced spinner was buoyed by the success and made short work of Dom Bess, producing the turn and bounce that left Asad Shafiq with a diving catch at slip. He claimed his third wicket of the spell and fourth overall when Woakes lost his patience and his shape, bowled for 19 swinging hard to leg.

England were in turmoil at 170-8t but had Stuart Broad to thank for two tail-end stands that added 49 to the total.

He finished unbeaten on 29, with three boundaries in a row off Shaheen and a slog-swept six off Yasir under his belt, but all-rounder Shadab did enough at the other end to see off Jofra Archer and James Anderson.

Broad then chipped in with the ball, getting Masood caught down the leg-side for a duck to go with his career-best 156 from the first innings.

Anderson should have made it two down by tea but Ben Stokes dived in front of Root and spilled the chance to leave Pakistan 20 for one. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)