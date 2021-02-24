Ahmedabad, Feb 24 (PTI) England were struggling at 81 for four at tea as the much-awaited day-night third Test against India started amid much fanfare here on Wednesday.

At the break, Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope were batting on 6 and 1 respectively.

Playing in his 100th Test, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma celebrated reaching the landmark by dismissing Dominic Sibley for nought after England won the toss and opted to bat first in the match, which is being played with the pink ball.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel removed Jonny Bairstow, who also failed to open his account, as England slipped to 27 for two. A partnership of 47 runs ensued before captain Joe Root (17) was trapped in front of the wicket by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Axar then had Crawley for 53 to leave England in trouble.

Brief scores:

England 1st innings: 81/4 in 27 overs (Zak Crawley 53; Axar Patel 2/30).

