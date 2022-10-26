Melbourne, Oct 26 (PTI) England won the toss and elected to bowl against Ireland in a Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

England are unchanged, while Ireland made one change, bringing in Fionn Hand in place of Simi Singh.

Also Read | England vs Ireland Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Get Free Telecast Details of ENG vs IRE With Cricket Match Timing in IST.

Teams:

England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2022: Team India Unhappy With After-Practice Food in Sydney, Say BCCI Sources.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy and Joshua Little.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)