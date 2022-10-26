England will be looking to build on their win on the opening day of the T20 World Cup 2022 when they take on Ireland in match 20 of the competition. The clash will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 26, 2022 (Wednesday) and both teams will be looking to come on the right side of the result. Meanwhile, fans searching for England vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

England have hopes of lifting the title and after dominating Afghanistan in the opening game and will be looking to do so when they face neighbours Ireland, who lost to Sri Lanka in their Super 12 opener. The Three Lions will start as the favourites in this fixture but have a history of tumbling against the Irish outfit at World Cups. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

When Is England vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The England vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on October 26, 2022 (Wednesday). The ENG vs IRE game has a start time of 09:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch England vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in South Africa. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the England vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The ENG vs IRE match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD/1 HD HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch England vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream England vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

