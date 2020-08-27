Manchester, Aug 27 (AP) England will be without one of its most explosive batsmen for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Pakistan after Jason Roy was ruled out of all three matches because of a left side strain.

The opener was hurt during practice at Old Trafford this week, and had a scan on Wednesday which revealed the injury.

Also Read | England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for ENG vs PAK 1st T20I 2020.

Roy will remain with the England squad and look to recover in time for the white-ball series against Australia in Southampton starting Sept. 4 with the first of three T20s.

England didn't say if a replacement would be called up for Roy.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Expecting First Child: Throwback To Virushka’s Regal Wedding Soiree In Italy (View Pics).

England's first T20 against Pakistan is on Friday, followed by further games on Sunday and Tuesday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)