England will face Pakistan in the first T20I of a three-match series. The England vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester on July 28, 2020 (Friday). Both sides are coming off a spectacular, yet rain-hit, three-match Test series. England won the series 1-0 after producing a remarkable turnaround in the first Test. The second and final Test ended in draws with rain and bad light hampering the matches. Meanwhile, dream11 fantasy fans can find all tips and suggestions to pick the best Batsman, all-rounders, bowlers and wicket-keepers for ENG vs PAK 1st T20I clash. Pakistan vs England 1st T20I 2020: Manchester Weather and Rain Forecast Check Pitch Report of Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

England won the last T20I match they played Pakistan which was last year in May. Captain Eoin Morgan was the Player of the Match in that game for his quick half-century as he helped the hosts to a seven-wicket win with an unbeaten 57 runs off just 29 deliveries. Morgan will hope to lead his side to a similar win this time. Both sides have faced each other 11 times in T20Is and England hold an overwhelming record with 10 wins. Pakistan have won four while one ended it a tie with England winning the super over. Shoaib Akhtar Mercilessly Trolled by Fans for Calling James Anderson ‘Medium Fast Bowler’.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction - Wicket-keepers: England have some of the best white-ball wicketkeeper-batsmen in their ranks. Both Jonny Bairstow (ENG) and Sam Billings (ENG) showed terrific form with the bat against Ireland in the previous series. Both should be picked in this fantasy team.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction – Batsmen: Young Haider Ali (PAK) is a promising batsman and he would be joined by captains Eoin Morgan (ENG) and Babar Azam (PAK) as the three specialist batsmen.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction - All-Rounders: David Willey (ENG), Shadab Khan (PAK) and Imad Wasim (PAK) should be the three all-rounders in the side.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction – Bowlers: Adil Rashid (ENG), Chris Jordan (ENG) and Mohammad Amir (PAK) will form the three-man bowling attack for this team.

ENG vs PAK – Dream11 Team Prediction – Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Sam Billings (ENG), Haider Ali (PAK), Eoin Morgan (ENG), Babar Azam (PAK), David Willey (ENG), Shadab Khan (PAK), Imad Wasim (PAK), Adil Rashid (ENG), Chris Jordan (ENG) and Mohammad Amir (PAK).

England captain Eoin Morgan should be picked as the captain for this side while his counterpart Babar Azam (PAK) can be made the second-choice captain for this dream11 fantasy team.

