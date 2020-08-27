The news of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their first child in January 2021 is all over the internet. As soon as this piece of scoop started trending online, fans, as well as celebrities, started wishing the LIT couple on social media. However, that is what all major news channels are churning right now. But fret not, as we are here to take you back in time when Virat and Anushka were pronounced man and wife and the rest is history. Virushka, as called by their fans got hitched on 11 December 2017 at Borgo Finocchieto in Italy's Tuscany. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Announce Pregnancy, But Taimur Ali Khan Starts Trending On Twitter – Here’s Why.

From the picturesque location, Sabyasachi's magic to ofcourse the alluring looking couple, all was in-sink during their wedding. And as the two announced their pregnancy on August 27, 2020, we just are in a mood for some throwback and what better to cherish than their wedding. Check out the pics below. Anushka Sharma is Pregnant! Virat Kohli Makes the Big Announcement Via an Adorable Post.

Anushka And Virat In English Colours On Their Wedding Day!

Caught Romancing In Each Other Arms! Scroll.

A Close Look At The Bride's Kundan Jewellery!

Happily Married!

The Moment When The Groom Blushed In The Mandap!

And That's An Excited Anushka Sharma On Her Mehendi Day!

One From The Engagement. She In Bold Red, He In Blue!

Indeed, in each of the above photos, Anushka-Virat looks magical. Meanwhile, Anushka was last seen on the silverscreen in Zero (2018) opposite Shah Rukh Khan and since then has been concentrating on producing shows as well as films. So that means the couple were planning THIS surprise for fans over the years. Nice. Stay tuned!

