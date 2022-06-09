New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): India's first franchise based-league for gaming, Esports Premier League (ESPL) is all set to roll out the second season of the tournament on June 21, following the overwhelming success of its inaugural event.

This year's league is set to engage gamers across the country in a high-voltage action with the most popular battle royale game, 'BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA' (BGMI), which carries a whopping prize pool of Rs 1 Crore.

The league will be played in two separate stages in the initial phase - online qualifiers as well as an invitational qualifier to shortlist the top 18 teams.

The first 12 teams, top-2 teams from the online event and top-10 teams from the invitational qualifiers will directly process to the final phase and compete for the top 2 spots.

The teams ranked from 3 to 10 (7 teams) in the online qualifiers and teams ranked from 11 to 18 from invitational qualifiers will compete for the other three final spots, which will also have two directly invited teams competing and vying for the mega title.

"The first season of the Esports Premier League was a great success and this time we will try to make it even bigger. We are thrilled to have TECNO Mobile on board as the Presenting Sponsor for this event. Just like how TECNO Mobile is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for its customers, we are also committed to providing a world-class platform for Indian talent through this league in order to develop the Indian esports ecosystem and take it to the next level," said ESPL Director Vishwalok Nath in a statement.

Professional athletes as well as esports enthusiasts above the age of 16 can participate. The registrations will begin on June 15 with the last date being June 20. (ANI)

