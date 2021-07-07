London [UK], July 7 (ANI): England manager Gareth Southgate has decided to bring back Bukayo Saka in place of Jadon Sancho for the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

As per Goal.com, Saka will return having given good performances for the Three Lions. The rest of the England line-up is expected to be the same.

Harry Kane will lead the forward line along with Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount.

England is yet to reach the Euro Cup final in their history and they last reached an international final at the 1966 World Cup.

"We don't have as good of football history as we like to believe sometimes. These players are breaking barriers, we have never been to a Euros final, we respect the Danes that have won it and I watched that tournament," Goal.com quoted Southgate as saying.

"How could we have confidence in Russia when we weren't regularly beating top teams. We lost to France just before and Germany in a friendly. You can't have genuine confidence but just hope," he added.

The winner of the game between England and Denmark will lock horns against Italy in the finals of the Euro 2020 at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday. (ANI)

