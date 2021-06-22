Munich [Germany], June 22 (ANI): UEFA has declined an application from Munich's city council to have Allianz Arena in rainbow colors on Wednesday for their last Group F match with Hungary in Euro 2020.

UEFA stated that they have prohibited rainbow lighting in order to maintain a neutral stance with regard to political matters.

"Racism, homophobia, sexism, and all forms of discrimination are a stain on our societies -- and represent one of the biggest problems faced by the game today," a statement released by European football's main governing body reads.

"Discriminatory behavior has marred both matches themselves and, outside the stadiums, the online discourse around the sport we love."

Recently a very controversial legislation was passed by the Hungarian national parliament which allowed the government to ban schools from disseminating content deemed to promote homosexuality and gender change.

"However UEFA, through its statutes, is a politically and religiously neutral organisation. Given the political context of this specific request -- a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament -- UEFA must decline this request, " UEFA statement read.

Earlier on Monday, UEFA stopped its investigation into Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's rainbow-coloured captain's armband during Euro 2020 matches against France and Portugal. Neuer has been seen sporting the rainbow-coloured armband to show support towards the LGBT+ community during the 'Pride Month'. (ANI)

