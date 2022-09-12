Monaco, Sep 12 (AP) European Championship steeplechase silver medalist Ahmed Abdelwahed has been suspended after testing positive for meldonium, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Monday.

The endurance-boosting heart medication has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency since 2016. Athletes testing positive for it early that year included tennis star Maria Sharapova, who served a 15-month ban.

Also Read | Most Runs in Road Safety World Series 2022: Get Updated List of Batsman Standings with Leading Run Scorers at the RSWS T20 Tournament.

Abdelwahed's case was announced three weeks after he finished second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the European track championships in Munich, Germany.

The AIU did not say when the 26-year-old Italian runner tested positive. He has been provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case gets prepared.

Also Read | Carlos Alcaraz Wins US Open 2022: Milestones Achieved by Spaniard With Men's Singles Title Victory.

Abdelwahed placed 14th in the Olympic steeplechase last year in Tokyo. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)