Eugene (US), Jul 6 (AP) Kenyan Faith Kipyegon set a world record in the 1,500 meters at the Prefontaine Classic, finishing in 3 minutes, 48.68 seconds.

Kipyegon, a three-time Olympic champion in the event, bested her own record of 3:49.04 in the event, set last July before the Paris Games.

Kipyegon, 31, sprinted alone down the stretch at Hayward Field cheered by the crowd on Saturday. After crossing the finish line, she wrapped herself in the Kenyan flag.

Ethiopian Diribe Welteji was runner-up in 3:51.44.

Last month Kipyegon failed in a bid to become the first woman to run a mile in under four minutes. She ran 4:06.42 — the fastest mile in history by a woman — at Stade Charléty in Paris.

Her time was better than her world record of 4:07.64 but won't be recognized because the Nike-sponsored event was unofficial.

Kipyegon also has won the 1,500 at the last three World Championships. She was second in the 5,000 at the Paris Olympics last summer. AP

