New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi witnessed an enthusiastic crowd on the second day of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways. With Delhi resuming at 41/1, the primary attraction for the assembled fans was the prospect of watching Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli take the crease.

Among the eager spectators was Anurag Singh, a fan who travelled all the way from Bihar to witness Kohli in action.

Expressing his excitement, he said, "I actually want a wicket to fall quickly so that we can see Virat bat. It has always been my dream to watch him play live, and now it's finally happening. There is only one king--King Kohli! He will definitely score a century in the Champions Trophy."

Abhishek Chauhan, another ardent supporter, had been at the stadium on the opening day as well.

He shared, "I came yesterday too. If we get to see a century from him in this match, it would be incredible."

For some, this experience was even more special.

Naveen Negi, attending his first-ever live cricket match, couldn't contain his excitement.

"I really wanted to come yesterday, but the crowd was too much to handle. This is my first time in a stadium, and I couldn't have asked for a better occasion to witness Kohli bat," he said.

The anticipation in the stadium was palpable, with fans eagerly waiting for a Delhi wicket to fall--just so they could watch their hero walk out to bat. Whether Kohli delivers a memorable innings or not, his mere presence in domestic cricket has already given these fans an unforgettable experience.

The Delhi stadium was buzzing and filled with excitement on Day 1, a sight not common for domestic cricket matches, with fans awaiting action from their hero whose recent performances have been mostly disappointing. Some additional gates were opened to accommodate fans and additional security deployed. As per ESPNCricinfo, over 15,000 fans attended the match.

The Group D clash also saw a fan breaching security as he rushed onto the field to meet Virat Kohli. With Delhi's opening bowlers, Navdeep Saini and Siddhant Sharma, having Railways in trouble at 21/3, the person managed to evade security and reach Kohli and touched his feet. Security personnel quickly intervened and escorted the intruder off the field. Kohli requested them to go easy on the fan and avoid any harsh treatment. (ANI)

