Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Visitors Australia are in a commanding position in the ongoing SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 after Day 2, and will be eager to push Sri Lanka completely out of the match, when Day 3 resumes at the Galle International Stadium on January 31. The SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025, is part of the ongoing Warner-Muralitharan Trophy, which is taking place in Sri Lanka, and will see both nations play two Tests. Australia have a mammoth 610-run run lead, with Sri Lanka are three down in their first innings at the end of play on Day 2. Mitchell Starc Becomes Fourth Australian To Complete 700 International Wickets, Achieves Feat by Dismissing Dimuth Karunaratne During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Australia resumed their innings on Day 2, and swiftly lost Steve Smith, after which Usman Khawaja and Josh Inglis took charge of the match. Debutant Inglis displayed fearless cricket, brought out the T20 play in Tests, and quickly reached his hafl0-century. Khawaja not to be left behind, hit his maiden double hundred for Australia in Test. However, Khawaja departed 232, but Inglis continued his onslaught and brought up his maiden Test ton as well before falling for 102. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey scored an unbeaten 46, as Australia declared their innings on 654 for 6, which is the side's highest total in Asia. Josh Inglis Scores Second-Fastest Century on Test Debut, Achieves Feat off 90 Balls During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025.

In reply, Sri Lanka started poorly, losing openers Oshada Fernando, and Dimuth Karunaratne in the first three overs. Veteran Angelo Mathews also fell on the brink of stump to Nathan Lyon, putting Sri Lanka in deep trouble heading in Day 3.

Sri Lanka Test Squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sonal Dinusha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake.

Australia Test Squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.