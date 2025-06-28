Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 28 (ANI): Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) midfielder Anirudh Thapa acknowledged that their collective spirit and utmost grit made it possible for them to complete the Indian Super League (ISL) double for the first time in the club's history.

The Mariners enjoyed an excellent 2024-25 campaign, accumulating 56 points on the way to the League Shield and Cup double and registering 16 clean sheets, the most by any team in an ISL season in both regards, a release said.

The journey to the double was not as easy as it looked. From succumbing to a heartbreaking defeat on penalties against NorthEast United FC in the Durand Cup final to a 0-3 defeat against Bengaluru FC at Kanteerava in their first away match of the 2024-25 season, MBSG had to fight hard to sustain momentum.

Thapa shed light on the journey.

"The first big moment that I remember was the final of the Durand Cup because we played well and made it to the final. We were playing well in the final too, but unfortunately, we lost on the penalties," he told MBSG TV.

"Then the season started again, a bit sloppy with some draws, then a win. Then, we lost against Bengaluru FC. I think that was the moment when we came together and all of us realised that this feeling shouldn't come back again. Everyone individually felt like, 'Hey, this isn't us; we can do better.' From that time on, we played matches, won games, kept clean sheets, and broke records -- it just kept going and going," he added.

The Mariners went on an eight-match unbeaten run following that result, winning seven of those games. However, their run was halted in Goa, another reality check.

"Then came a moment with FC Goa where we lost again. Our aim was simple -- to win the Shield first, then win the Cup, which we hadn't managed the previous year. Our team got stronger there; the bond between us grew even more because all the players' mentalities showed at that time," Thapa remarked.

The midfielder was also quick to acknowledge another vital factor in their run to the double - the fans, highlighting their energy, which served as a tonic to the team in difficult moments.

"The fan base isn't just some small-time group. It's been around for over 100 years. It's passed down from generation to generation. That history and those fans motivate the players. They remind them that this isn't just any ordinary club," he said.

"When fans show up for every single match, supporting, shouting, and cheering, it creates this energy. There's a special vibe to it. The atmosphere they create makes playing so much more fun," Thapa added.

With great support comes great expectations, and it can weigh heavily on players. This is where experience in the Mariners' ranks came to the rescue. With a perfect blend of experience and youthfulness, Jose Molina's team struck the right balance.

"Our players are really humble, whether they're foreigners or Indians, juniors or seniors. They know why we're here -- to play football. So there's no ego or attitude like 'I'm the big shot' in any player. Even the foreigners have come from big clubs and have years of experience. And when they sit in the dressing room and talk with the players, no matter who they are -- us or the juniors -- they genuinely enjoy learning too," Thapa concluded. (ANI)

