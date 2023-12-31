New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): FC Barcelona confirmed on Sunday that Spanish defender Marcos Alonso will undergo surgery on the problems in the lumbar region of his back that have kept him sidelined in recent weeks.

The Catalan club released a statement to give an update on Alonso's injury and said that they will provide further updates on his health after he goes through the surgery.

"Next week, Marcos Alonso is to undergo surgery on the problems in the lumbar region of his back that have kept him sidelined in recent weeks. The club will be making an announcement immediately after to report on how the operation has gone," FC Barcelona stated.

The statement also stated Alonso's contribution to the club after he joined them in 2022.

"The left-back has played seven games this season, starting four of them and totalling 301 minutes of playing time. In total, he has made 44 appearances in the Blaugrana jersey and has scored three goals," it added.

The Catalan-based club are not in their best form recently, they have won just one game in their previous five fixtures. In a club-friendly match against Mexico's CF America, Barcelona lost by 3-2 on December 22.

In La Liga standings, Barcelona stand in fourth place with 38 after winning 11 of their 18 league games. They will lock horns against Las Palmas in their upcoming fixture in the Spanish league. (ANI)

