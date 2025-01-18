Margao, Jan 18 (PTI) FC Goa will look to bounce back into second place on the Indian Super League table when they host East Bengal, who will be looking to get back to winning ways here on Sunday.

The Gaurs, currently third with 27 points from 15 matches, are coming off three draws in their last five outings.

East Bengal, sitting 11th with 14 points from an equal number of games, on the other hand are searching for consistency after two consecutive defeats.

FC Goa's five-match winning streak against East Bengal FC gives them a psychological edge.

However, they recently dropped to third after Jamshedpur FC's 1-1 draw against Mohun Bagan.

A victory will not only see Goa reclaim second place but also keep their hopes alive for a top-of-the-table finish.

East Bengal, on the other hand, have struggled up front this season, creating the fewest goal-scoring chances in the league (126).

Their tally of 16 goals is among the lowest, with only bottom-placed Hyderabad FC (11) and debutants Mohammedan Sporting (8) scoring fewer.

For FC Goa, Armando Sadiku has been a standout performer, scoring nine goals this season. One more strike would make him the 11th player in club history to reach double digits in ISL goals.

Brison Fernandes has also shone, with five goals, eight successful dribbles, and 16 goal-scoring chances as the duo will hold key to their return to winning ways.

East Bengal will rely on Hijazi Maher's defensive solidity, with the player averaging 1.36 interceptions per game.

Forward Naorem Mahesh Singh, who leads the team in goal contributions (three goals and two assists), will aim to break his scoring drought against FC Goa this season.

In nine ISL meetings, FC Goa have dominated with six wins and two draws. East Bengal FC have managed just one victory, highlighting the Gaurs' upper hand in this rivalry.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez acknowledged the challenges of the season's final stretch, saying, “Every game is very tough. We are in a moment where collecting points is difficult. But, this is football. We need to be focused on ourselves."

East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon said his team is gradually improving themselves and laying the groundwork for their success ahead.

"The team is slowly getting better. We need to find the foundation that allows us to have an idea of what East Bengal FC has always been and what we need to do moving forward," he said.

