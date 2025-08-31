New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): The International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced a new dress code for the FIDE Grand Swiss and FIDE Women's Grand Swiss, reflecting a modern and inclusive approach while preserving the elegance of our sport, as per the FIDE website.

Appropriate jeans are now permitted as part of the official dress code. This change offers players more comfort and freedom of choice, while ensuring that the overall appearance of the event remains professional and respectful.

Dress code guidelines:

Men: Suit, Dark business casual trousers (including classic, non-distressed jeans in blue, black, and grey), Unicoloured shirt (with minor deviations allowed, e.g., checkered or striped), Dress shoes and loafers with closed toes, Unicoloured sneakers (soles can be a different colour).

Women: Skirt suit, pantsuit, dress suit, Dress, Dark business casual trousers (including classic, non-distressed jeans in dark blue, black, and grey), Shirt/blouse, Dress shoes and loafers with closed toes, Unicoloured sneakers (soles can be a different colour).

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich highlighted the spirit of the change and said, "FIDE took the decision to provide more flexibility in the dress code. It is still required to follow the official standards, but elegant, appropriate jeans are also allowed. FIDE, chess players, arbiters, and officials must collectively strive to preserve the integrity of chess while also ensuring that the sport remains appealing to the audience and sponsors."

With this update, FIDE reaffirms its commitment to both tradition and progress -- creating an environment where players feel comfortable and confident, while the game continues to shine on the world stage.

The upcoming FIDE World Cup 2025 will be held in Goa from October 30 to November 27, bringing together some of the biggest names in chess for the marquee event on India's West Coast.

India has been a dominant force in chess for years. Last year, D Gukesh won the World Championship, while Indian teams took the top prize in the Chess Olympiad in both Open and Women's categories. In July of this year, Divya Deshmukh became the first Indian to win the Women's Chess World Cup, garnering national attention and hosting the Open World Cup in Goa. (ANI)

