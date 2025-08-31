One of the most crucial chess tournaments in any world championship cycle, the FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 gets underway from September 4 to 16, where the qualification spots of Candidates 2026 will be up for grabs. The top two in Open Grand Swiss and Women's Grand Swiss will qualify for the FIDE Candidates tournament, where the challengers for the title of world champion will be decided. The fourth edition of the FIDE Grand Swiss is taking place in Uzbekistan, with Samarkand playing host to 172 participants - 116 in the Open and 56 in the Women's 11-Round Swiss format tournament. R Praggnanandhaa Finishes Second at Sinquefield Cup 2025, Indian Chess Grandmaster Secures Place in Grand Chess Tour Finals in Brazil (See Post).

India's Arjun Erigaisi and World Champion Gukesh are the number one and two seeds, respectively, which will see as many as 15 Indian GMs, including defending champion Vidit Gujrathi, participate in the Open section, including Women's Chess World Cup champion Divya Deshmukh. In the Women's Grand Swiss 2025, seasoned GM Harika Dronavalli and youngsters GM Vaishali Rameshbabu (defending champion ) and Vantika will also participate. The prize fund for Open and Women's events have been increased to USD 6,25,000 and USD 2,30,000, respectively.

FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 Details

Series FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 Date September 4 to September 16 Time 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Samarkand, Uzbekistan Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode app and website for live streaming

How to Watch FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channel has the broadcasting rights for the FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 in India. Hence, the Grand Swiss and Women's Grand Swiss 2025 matches will not be live telecast on any TV channels in India. For live streaming, scroll below for all the information.

How to Watch FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 Live Streaming in India?

However, for chess fans in India, there are multiple live streaming viewing options for the FIDE Grand Swiss 2025. The Grand Swiss and Women's Grand Swiss 2025 matches will live stream online on FIDE's YouTube and Twitch. Chess.com and ChessBase India will also provide online coverage for the FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 on their YouTube and Twitch, respectively.

