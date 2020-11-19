Christchurch [New Zealand], November 19 (ANI): New Zealand government is providing NZD 2 million funds to upgrade five venues to gender-neutral facilities for the players ahead of the 2022 Women's World Cup.

The tournament is to be played across five venues: the Basin Reserve in Wellington, Seddon Park in Hamilton, Hagley Oval and the NZC High Performance Centre in Christchurch, and University Oval in Dunedin.

"This is what major events are all about. Beyond the nationwide celebration of cricket in 2022, the Cricket World Cup '22 legacy will improve the experience of our women and girls in cricket for future generations," ESPNcricinfo quoted Andrea Nelson, the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 CEO, as saying.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, earlier this year, Grant Robertson, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Sport and Recreation, had also announced an NZD 265 million (USD 183 million approx) Sport Recovery Package as part of the Covid-19 response funding. Out of that amount, NZD 7.3 million (USD 5.04 million approx) was part of the World Cup Accessible Venues Fund to push for upgradation of facilities across venues for three major women's events -- the Cricket World Cup in 2022 as well as the Rugby World Cup in 2021 and the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

"Hosting three women's World Cups in three years is a massive opportunity to drive positive change and put New Zealand on the world map when it comes to women in sport," Robertson said.

In August, the ICC had postponed the Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 until February - March 2022 because of the impact the pandemic has had on cricket globally. The qualifiers for the 2022 edition are scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka in July 2021. (ANI)

