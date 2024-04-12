New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Bonge Ganesh from the 61st Cavalry along with four other tent pegging exponents made it to the national side for the upcoming international events, including a friendly competition in Kazan, Russia, following a selection trials conducted here.

This friendly event in Kazan is scheduled from June 18-21, according the Equestrian Federation of India.

Ganesh topped the trials, scoring 212 points out of 216 in a show of grit and skill. He was followed by Ganesh Warkhade (205.5), who was the only other rider to return a 200-plus score.

Former national champion Surendra (197) and Abhishek (196.5) took the third and fourth spots, respectively. Mohammed Rafik, who finished fifth with a score of 185.5, has been selected as reserve.

The five-member team will be the national side till the next NEC Tent Pegging, scheduled in March 2025.

"The next World Cup will be held in 2026 and we will prepare for the Qualifiers. This team will be given all the required support to prepare for the Qualifiers this year," said EFI secretary-general Jaiveer Singh.

"The top two riders will compete in the invitational event to be held in Russia."

A total of 10 top riders from the National Championships in Chandigarh recently were called for the trials. They competed in Individual Lance, Individual Sword, Lemon and Peg and Ring and Peg events over two rounds each.

