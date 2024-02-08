New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Former Australian skipper Aaron Finch picked up his playing eleven for Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup this year in West Indies and USA, which will be held from June 1 onwards.

Finch excluded star Aussie batter Steve Smith from his playing eleven, saying that there is enough firepower in the batting line-up. He also added that wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis is versatile enough to play Smith's role and that of a finisher down the order as well.

"I probably do not have him (Smith) in the 11 at the moment and the reason for that is I think there is enough batting firepower right there in the list... Josh Inglis, he's so versatile that he can almost play the role that Steve Smith plays but also a finisher as well," Finch said in an ESPNcricinfo video.

Despite being one of the most decorated batters of this era, Smith does not have the best T20I statistics. He has managed 1,079 runs at an average of 25.69 and a strike rate of over 125, with five half-centuries. His best score is 90.

In 15 T20Is, Inglis has scored 387 runs at an average of 29.76, with a strike rate of over 158, with a century. His best score is 110.

Finch also included medium-pace all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and spin bowling batting all-rounder Matthew Short, saying that wickets in the Caribbean spin a lot at times and he would like to have them in order to get some extra bowling options.

"I have got Marcus Stoinis and Matt Short in. In the Caribbean, the wickets can spin a lot as well. I would like to have the option of Matt Short there or Marcus Stoinis if you feel like you need that extra cover with the ball," he said.

Short has played seven T20Is, scoring 156 runs at an average of 22.28 and a strike rate of over 167 with a half-century. He also has taken a wicket in the format. In 57 T20Is on the other hand, Stoinis has scored 915 runs at an average of 30.50, with a strike rate of over 145. He has two half-centuries and 24 wickets to his name as well.

Aaron Finch's T20 World Cup 11: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis/Matthew Short, Tim David, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

