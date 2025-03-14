Monaco, Mar 14 (AP) Former half-marathon world record holder Kibiwott Kandie is suspended while under investigation for failing to provide a doping sample, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Friday.

Track and field's investigation body said Kandie has been charged with "evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection."

Also Read | ECL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Entertainers Cricket League T10 Tournament Season 2.

The AIU gave no other details or a timetable for the disciplinary case.

Kandie set a world record in December 2020 with a time of 57 minutes, 32 seconds in Valencia, Spain. It is now third on the all-time list.

Also Read | ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 Schedule Revealed; Know Who Plays Who In CWC Qualifying Competition in Lahore.

He also took bronze for Kenya in the 10,000 meters at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)