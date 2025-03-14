ECL 2025 Points Table Updated: Chennai Smashers currently lead the Entertainers Cricket League 2025 table. They have 10 points from six matches as they have won five out of the six. Lucknow Lions and Bangalore Bashers are the 2nd and 3rd place with ten points each, but they don't have a match remaining. Kolkata Superstars are at the fourth place with eight points. While the teams with ten points have already secured a place in the play-offs, Kolkata Superstars are still waiting as they face Chennai Smashers in the last match of the league phase. Dynamic Delhi, Mumbai Disruptors and Rajasthan Rangers are already eliminated. Haryanvi Hunters are the only one who are looking at the result of Kolkata Superstars for qualification. Fans can check the updated ECL 2025 points table with net run rate below. Holi 2025: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Ambati Rayudu and Other Members of India Legends Enjoy Festival of Colours Ahead of International Masters League T20 2025 Final (Watch Video).

After a very successful first season, the Entertainers Cricket League has returned with more action and exciting contests. Famous YouTubers and influencers battle it out in the ECL 2025 as it enters the last round of games. Three new franchises -- Bangalore Bashers, Mumbai Disruptors, and Chennai Smashers have joined the competition. Hosted at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi, the league features unique rules with an extra twist adding more for the fans in an already fast-paced T10 format. In the ECL, each team gets 10 overs (60 balls) per innings aligning with the T10 format. Unlike traditional cricket, all matches are played with a tennis ball. IPL 2025 Captains: List of Skippers Of All Teams for Indian Premier League Season 18.

Team Played Win Loss NR Points Net Run Rate Chennai Smashers 6 5 1 0 +3.699 10 Lucknow Lions 7 5 2 0 +2.626 10 Bangalore Bashers 7 5 2 0 -0.923 10 Kolkata Superstars 6 4 2 0 +1.229 8 Haryanvi Hunters 7 4 3 0 +0.552 8 Dynamic Delhi 7 3 4 0 +0.554 6 Mumbai Disruptors 7 1 6 0 -4.203 2 Rajasthan Rangers 7 0 7 0 -3.870 0

Eight teams are competing in the ECL 2025 for the top four spots. The top two of the ECL 2025 league stage will get a direct entry to the Qualifier 1. The third and the fourth team will face each other in the Eliminator. The winner of Eliminator will face the loser of the Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 1 will directly make it to the final. The winner of the Qualifier 2 will face the winner of Qualifier 1 in the final of the ECL 2025.

