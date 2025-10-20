New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Former Team India opener Aakash Chopra extended his greetings to on the occasion of Diwali on Monday.

Taking to his X handle, Chopra shared his wishes, saying, "Happy Diwali from us to you and yours."

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and former cricketers VVS Laxman and Irfan Pathan extended their greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious day of Diwali.

BCCI took to their official social media handle, X, where they shared a 'Happy Diwali' poster along with a small message. "Here's wishing everyone a sparkling Diwali," the message read.

Gautam Gambhir took to X and wrote, "Wishing everyone a very happy & prosperous Diwali! May the lights of this pious festival dispel all darkness!"

Former right-hand batter VVS Laxman shared a 'Happy Diwali' poster and heartfelt message for the Indian citizens."May the divine light of Diwali illuminate your life with peace, prosperity and joy. Wishing all of you a bright and beautiful Diwali!" Laxman wrote on X.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan expressed warm Diwali greetings, wishing everyone a festival filled with peace, prosperity, and boundless happiness.

"May this Diwali light up your life with peace, prosperity, and endless happiness. Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali," Irfan Pathan wrote on X.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the Gods. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also known as Chhoti Diwali, or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day, offering prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters in return. (ANI)

