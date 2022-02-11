Woking [UK], February 11 (ANI): McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo on Thursday made an unveiling of his own, as he showcased the design of his new helmet ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Ricciardo who has raced with a new helmet every year since 2019 - took to social media to reveal the design of his new lid, created by British artist Nicolai Sclater, who works under the moniker Ornamental Conifer.

Also Read | Wolves vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The helmet features a peach colour all round, with the words 'Present Momentum' graffitied on the top, a reference that Ricciardo explained in a video on Instagram was all about "being present in the moment". Along with that, the #3 - Ricciardo's racing number - is painted on the side.

The Australian - entering his second season with McLaren - will be hoping that the new lid brings more success than in 2021 when, despite winning at Monza, Ricciardo endured a mixed year in terms of results as he got up to speed with his new team.

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane on Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series in 2020-21: I Took Crucial Decisions in Australia But Someone Else Took Credit.

He will again be driving alongside Lando Norris this season for the team from Woking, who are set to launch their 2022 F1 car, the MCL36, on February 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)